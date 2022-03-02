Progresso™ Traditional Gluten-Free New England Clam Chowder Soup Perspective: front
Progresso™ Traditional Gluten-Free New England Clam Chowder Soup Perspective: back
Progresso™ Traditional Gluten-Free New England Clam Chowder Soup Perspective: left
Progresso™ Traditional Gluten-Free New England Clam Chowder Soup Perspective: right
Progresso™ Traditional Gluten-Free New England Clam Chowder Soup

18.5 ozUPC: 0004119601112
Product Details

Every bowl of Progresso™ Traditional New England Clam Chowder is a creamy delight with soft potato chunks and plenty of delicious clams. This gluten-free soup is made with no artificial flavors and no added MSG for a rich, indulgent meal that will warm your heart. Go from can to bowl in less than five minutes and serve this clam chowder soup on its own or with freshly baked bread for a quick and comforting meal. Have a can of New England clam chowder handy for days when you crave a trusted and easy meal option.

  • Contains one 18-5-ounce can of Progresso™ Traditional New England Clam Chowder Soup
  • Gluten-free clam chowder soup made with soft potato chunks and delicious clam
  • Ready-to-serve instant soup goes from easy pull-top can to table in under five minutes
  • Canned soup with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium830mg36.09%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium460mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Clam Broth, Potatoes, Clams, Soybean Oil, Water, Modified Food Starch, Onions.Contains Less Than 1% of: Sugar, Salt, Soy Protein Concentrate, Sodium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Cream, Butter, Datem, Natural Flavor, Dried Parsley, Dried Celery, Yeast Extract, Spice

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
