Progresso™ Traditional Gluten-Free New England Clam Chowder Soup
Product Details
Every bowl of Progresso™ Traditional New England Clam Chowder is a creamy delight with soft potato chunks and plenty of delicious clams. This gluten-free soup is made with no artificial flavors and no added MSG for a rich, indulgent meal that will warm your heart. Go from can to bowl in less than five minutes and serve this clam chowder soup on its own or with freshly baked bread for a quick and comforting meal. Have a can of New England clam chowder handy for days when you crave a trusted and easy meal option.
- Contains one 18-5-ounce can of Progresso™ Traditional New England Clam Chowder Soup
- Gluten-free clam chowder soup made with soft potato chunks and delicious clam
- Ready-to-serve instant soup goes from easy pull-top can to table in under five minutes
- Canned soup with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Clam Broth, Potatoes, Clams, Soybean Oil, Water, Modified Food Starch, Onions.Contains Less Than 1% of: Sugar, Salt, Soy Protein Concentrate, Sodium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Cream, Butter, Datem, Natural Flavor, Dried Parsley, Dried Celery, Yeast Extract, Spice
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
