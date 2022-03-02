Progresso™ Traditional Hearty Chicken & Rotini Soup
Product Details
Enjoy a fun variation to classic chicken noodle soup with Progresso Traditional Hearty Chicken & Rotini Soup. Made with white meat chicken with no antibiotics ever, carrots and delicious rotini pasta, this instant soup can be ready to eat in less than five minutes. Plus, it contains no artificial colors or flavors, and no added MSG. Serve this chicken soup alongside a warm grilled cheese sandwich or freshly baked bread for a quick and comforting meal.
- Contains one 19-ounce can of Progresso's Traditional Hearty Chicken & Rotini Soup
- Chicken noodle soup with carrots, rotini pasta and white meat chicken with no antibiotics ever
- Ready-to-serve instant soup goes from easy pull-top can to table in under five minutes
- Canned soup with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Carrots, Rotini Pasta (Wheat Flour, Semolina Wheat, Egg White*).Contains Less Than 2% of: Celery, Modified Food Starch, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Water, Chicken Fat, Salt, Carrot Puree, Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Sugar, Soy Protein Isolate, Tomato Extract, Sodium Phosphate, Garlic Powder, Parsley*, Citric Acid, Spice Egg Yolk, Chives*, Natural Flavor, Beta Carotene (Color), Flavoring.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More