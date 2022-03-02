Ingredients

Chicken Broth, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Carrots, Rotini Pasta (Wheat Flour, Semolina Wheat, Egg White*).Contains Less Than 2% of: Celery, Modified Food Starch, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Water, Chicken Fat, Salt, Carrot Puree, Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Sugar, Soy Protein Isolate, Tomato Extract, Sodium Phosphate, Garlic Powder, Parsley*, Citric Acid, Spice Egg Yolk, Chives*, Natural Flavor, Beta Carotene (Color), Flavoring.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

