Ingredients

Chicken Broth, Cooked Tubetti Pasta (Water, Semolina Wheat, Egg White), Fully Cooked Meatballs (Pork, Beef, Water, Textured Soy Protein Concentrate, Soy Protein Concentrate, Romano Cheese [Pasteurized Part-skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Bread Crumbs [Bleached Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast], Corn Syrup, Onions, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Spices, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Natural Flavor), Carrots, Spinach.Contains Less Than 2% of: Onions, Modified Food Starch, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Salt, Carrot Puree, Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Sugar, Tomato Extract, Spice, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Flavoring, Natural Flavor, Beta Carotene (Color)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

