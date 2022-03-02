Progresso™ Traditional Italian-Style Wedding Soup Perspective: front
Progresso™ Traditional Italian-Style Wedding Soup Perspective: left
Progresso™ Traditional Italian-Style Wedding Soup Perspective: right
Progresso™ Traditional Italian-Style Wedding Soup

18.5 ozUPC: 0004119691505
Taste the beautiful medley of meatballs, carrots and spinach in chicken broth with every delicious spoonful of Progresso™ Traditional Italian-Style Wedding Soup. This canned soup is filled with quality ingredients and free from artificial flavors for the perfect comfort food the whole family will love. Plus, it only takes five minutes to heat in the microwave or warm on the stovetop. Have a can of Italian-style wedding soup on hand for when you crave a trusted and easy meal.

  • Rich chicken broth with a hearty helping of meatballs, carrots and spinach
  • Ready-to-serve instant soup goes from easy pull-top can to table in under five minutes
  • Canned soup with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (239 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6.15%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium690mg28.75%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Potassium320mg9.14%
Vitamin A1250Number of International Units25%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Chicken Broth, Cooked Tubetti Pasta (Water, Semolina Wheat, Egg White), Fully Cooked Meatballs (Pork, Beef, Water, Textured Soy Protein Concentrate, Soy Protein Concentrate, Romano Cheese [Pasteurized Part-skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Bread Crumbs [Bleached Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast], Corn Syrup, Onions, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Spices, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Natural Flavor), Carrots, Spinach.Contains Less Than 2% of: Onions, Modified Food Starch, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Salt, Carrot Puree, Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Sugar, Tomato Extract, Spice, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Flavoring, Natural Flavor, Beta Carotene (Color)

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

