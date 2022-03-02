Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Progresso™ Traditional Manhattan Clam Chowder
19 ozUPC: 0004119601111
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
- No Artificial Flavors
- Gluten Free
- No Artificial Colors
- Made in the USA
- 0g of Trans Fat
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (239 g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium1420mg61.74%
Total Carbohydrate39g14.18%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar9g
Protein8g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron1.3mg8%
Potassium1170mg25%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Carrots, Clams, Potatoes, Tomato Paste, Celery.Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Soybean Oil, Salt, Sugar, Soy Protein Concentrate, Potassium Chloride, Dried Parsley, Sodium Phosphate, Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More