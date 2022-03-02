Ingredients

Beef Broth, Water, Onion.Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Sugar, Salt, Apple Juice Concentrate For Color, Butter, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Toasted Onion Powder, Natural Flavor, Hibiscus Juice Concentrate For Color, Beef Fat, Beef Extract, Dried Parsley, Spice, Paprika

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.