Progresso™ Vegetable Classics French Onion Soup
Product Details
Progresso Vegetable Classics French Onion Soup is Gluten Free. Our recipe includes no artificial flavors, no colors from artificial sources and no added MSG.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Beef Broth, Water, Onion.Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Sugar, Salt, Apple Juice Concentrate For Color, Butter, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Toasted Onion Powder, Natural Flavor, Hibiscus Juice Concentrate For Color, Beef Fat, Beef Extract, Dried Parsley, Spice, Paprika
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
