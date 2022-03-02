Progresso™ Vegetable Classics French Onion Soup Perspective: front
Progresso™ Vegetable Classics French Onion Soup Perspective: back
Progresso™ Vegetable Classics French Onion Soup Perspective: left
Progresso™ Vegetable Classics French Onion Soup Perspective: right
Progresso™ Vegetable Classics French Onion Soup

18.5 ozUPC: 0004119691093
Product Details

Progresso Vegetable Classics French Onion Soup is Gluten Free. Our recipe includes no artificial flavors, no colors from artificial sources and no added MSG.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Low Fat
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (230 g)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium690mg30%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar3g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium230mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef Broth, Water, Onion.Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Sugar, Salt, Apple Juice Concentrate For Color, Butter, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Toasted Onion Powder, Natural Flavor, Hibiscus Juice Concentrate For Color, Beef Fat, Beef Extract, Dried Parsley, Spice, Paprika

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

