Ingredients

Water, Potatoes, Carrots, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Tomatoes, Corn, Celery, Kidney Beans, Green Beans.Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Salt, Sugar, Vegetable Juice Concentrates (Carrot, Celeriac, Red Beet, Lettuce, Spinach, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor), Onion, Potassium Chloride, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Dried Parsley, Spice, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride, Yeast Extract.

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.