Progresso Vegetable Classics Garden Vegetable Soup
Product Details
Progresso Vegetable Classics Garden Vegetable Soup is gluten free and a good source of fiber. Our recipe includes no artificial flavors and no colors from artificial sources.
- 1/2 Cup of vegetables per serving
- Vegetarian
- Made in the USA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Potatoes, Carrots, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Tomatoes, Corn, Celery, Kidney Beans, Green Beans.Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Salt, Sugar, Vegetable Juice Concentrates (Carrot, Celeriac, Red Beet, Lettuce, Spinach, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor), Onion, Potassium Chloride, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Dried Parsley, Spice, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride, Yeast Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More