Progresso Vegetable Classics Garden Vegetable Soup Perspective: front
Progresso Vegetable Classics Garden Vegetable Soup Perspective: back
Progresso Vegetable Classics Garden Vegetable Soup Perspective: left
Progresso Vegetable Classics Garden Vegetable Soup Perspective: right
Progresso Vegetable Classics Garden Vegetable Soup Perspective: top
Progresso Vegetable Classics Garden Vegetable Soup

18.5 ozUPC: 0004119691507
Product Details

Progresso Vegetable Classics Garden Vegetable Soup is gluten free and a good source of fiber. Our recipe includes no artificial flavors and no colors from artificial sources.

  • 1/2 Cup of vegetables per serving
  • Vegetarian
  • Made in the USA

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (235 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1450mg63.04%
Total Carbohydrate41g14.91%
Dietary Fiber7g25%
Sugar7g
Protein6g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron1.6mg8%
Potassium1030mg20%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Potatoes, Carrots, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Tomatoes, Corn, Celery, Kidney Beans, Green Beans.Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Salt, Sugar, Vegetable Juice Concentrates (Carrot, Celeriac, Red Beet, Lettuce, Spinach, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor), Onion, Potassium Chloride, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Dried Parsley, Spice, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride, Yeast Extract.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.