Progresso™ Vegetable Classics Green Split Pea Soup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Progresso™ Vegetable Classics Green Split Pea Soup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Progresso™ Vegetable Classics Green Split Pea Soup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Progresso™ Vegetable Classics Green Split Pea Soup

19 ozUPC: 0004119601051
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Progresso Vegetable Classics Green Split Pea Soup is flavored with bacon and is gluten free. Our recipe is made with real ingredients and does not include artificial flavors, colors from artificial sources, or added MSG.

  • 1/2 Cup of vegetables per serving
  • Made in the USA
  • Good source of fiber

Nutritional Information

Low Fat
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (244 g)
Amount per serving
Calories330
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium1510mg65.65%
Total Carbohydrate65g23.64%
Dietary Fiber12g42.86%
Sugar7g
Protein19g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron3.9mg20%
Potassium830mg20%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Split Peas, Dried Peas.Contains Less Than 2% of: Diced Bacon Cured Pork Shoulder Ground and Formed (Pork Cured With Salt, Contains Less Than 2% of: Dextrose, Smoke Flavor, Caramel Color, Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Erythorbate, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid), Modified Food Starch, Sugar, Dried Potatoes, Salt, Spice, Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More