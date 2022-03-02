Progresso™ Vegetable Classics Green Split Pea Soup
Progresso Vegetable Classics Green Split Pea Soup is flavored with bacon and is gluten free. Our recipe is made with real ingredients and does not include artificial flavors, colors from artificial sources, or added MSG.
- 1/2 Cup of vegetables per serving
- Made in the USA
- Good source of fiber
Ingredients
Water, Split Peas, Dried Peas.Contains Less Than 2% of: Diced Bacon Cured Pork Shoulder Ground and Formed (Pork Cured With Salt, Contains Less Than 2% of: Dextrose, Smoke Flavor, Caramel Color, Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Erythorbate, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid), Modified Food Starch, Sugar, Dried Potatoes, Salt, Spice, Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
