Ingredients

Vegetarian Ingredients: Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, Tomatoes, Contains Less Than 2% of: Corn Syrup Solids, Sugar, Corn Starch, Salt, Modified Food Starch, Olive Oil, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Potassium Chloride, Tomato Extract, Dried Parsley, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Spice, Calcium Chloride, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Onion Powder, Turmeric Extract (Color)

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More