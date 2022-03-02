Hover to Zoom
Progresso™ Vegetable Classics Hearty Tomato Soup
19 ozUPC: 0004119691068
Product Details
- Vegetarian
- Gluten Free
- 1/2 cup of vegetables per serving
- Good Source Of Fiber per serving
- No Artificial Flavors
- No Colors from Artificial Sources
- Made in the USA
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (245 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium710mg30.87%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar10g
Protein2g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium750mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Vegetarian Ingredients: Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, Tomatoes, Contains Less Than 2% of: Corn Syrup Solids, Sugar, Corn Starch, Salt, Modified Food Starch, Olive Oil, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Potassium Chloride, Tomato Extract, Dried Parsley, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Spice, Calcium Chloride, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Onion Powder, Turmeric Extract (Color)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
