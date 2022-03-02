Hover to Zoom
Progresso™ Vegetable Classics Lentil Soup
19 ozUPC: 0004119601022
Product Details
Progresso Vegetable Classics Lentil Soup is gluten free and a good source of fiber. Our recipe includes no artificial flavors and no colors from artificial sources.
- 1/2 cup of vegetables per serving
- Vegetarian
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (245 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium740mg32.17%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar2g
Protein7g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium270mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Lentils, Celery, Tomato Paste, Modified Food Starch, Spinach.Contains Less Than 1% of: Salt, Soybean Oil, Sugar, Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
