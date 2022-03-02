Ingredients

Water, Tomato Paste, Carrots, Celery, Light Red Kidney Beans, Potatoes, Green Beans, Dried Peas, Penne Rigate Pasta (Semolina Wheat, Egg White), Spinach, Garbanzo Beans.Contains Less Than 1% of: Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Soybean Oil, Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Tomato Extract, Spice, Dried Parsley, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Olive Oil, Turmeric Extract (Color), Yeast Extract, Soy Lecithin, Nonfat Dried Milk.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More