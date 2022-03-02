Progresso™ Vegetable Classics Minestrone Soup
Product Details
A classic in every sense of the word, no pantry should be without a can of delicious Progresso Vegetable Classics Minestrone Soup. This warming combination of hearty beans and penne rigate pasta is made from a traditional recipe with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources. You can be sure your family is getting a bowl of wholesome goodness with a half cup of vegetables in every can and a smile with every spoonful.
- Contains one 19-ounce can of Progresso Vegetable Classics Minestrone Soup
- A delicious blend of hearty beans and penne rigate pasta
- Ready-to-serve instant soup goes from easy pull-top can to table in under five minutes
- Canned soup with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomato Paste, Carrots, Celery, Light Red Kidney Beans, Potatoes, Green Beans, Dried Peas, Penne Rigate Pasta (Semolina Wheat, Egg White), Spinach, Garbanzo Beans.Contains Less Than 1% of: Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Soybean Oil, Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Tomato Extract, Spice, Dried Parsley, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Olive Oil, Turmeric Extract (Color), Yeast Extract, Soy Lecithin, Nonfat Dried Milk.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
