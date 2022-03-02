Progresso™ Vegetable Classics Vegetable Soup Perspective: front
Progresso™ Vegetable Classics Vegetable Soup Perspective: back
Progresso™ Vegetable Classics Vegetable Soup Perspective: left
Progresso™ Vegetable Classics Vegetable Soup Perspective: right
Progresso™ Vegetable Classics Vegetable Soup

19 ozUPC: 0004119691113
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Progresso Vegetable Classics Vegetable Soup is packed with classic flavors and quality ingredients for the whole family to enjoy. Our recipe is made with real ingredients and does not include artificial flavors or added MSG.

  • 1/2 cup of vegetables per serving
  • No colors from artificial sources
  • Vegetarian
  • Made in the USA

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (238 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium600mg26.09%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar4g
Protein3g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium540mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vegetarian Ingredients: Water, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Carrots, Celery, Corn, Green Beans, Tomatoes, Potatoes, Rotini Pasta (Semolina Wheat, Dried Egg White), Dried Peas, Carrot Puree, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed).Contains Less Than 1% of: Modified Food Starch, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Red Bell Pepper, Sugar, Onion, Tomato Extract, Spice, Natural Flavor, Dried Parsley, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride, Yeast Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
