Ingredients

Vegetarian Ingredients: Water, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Carrots, Celery, Corn, Green Beans, Tomatoes, Potatoes, Rotini Pasta (Semolina Wheat, Dried Egg White), Dried Peas, Carrot Puree, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed).Contains Less Than 1% of: Modified Food Starch, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Red Bell Pepper, Sugar, Onion, Tomato Extract, Spice, Natural Flavor, Dried Parsley, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride, Yeast Extract

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More