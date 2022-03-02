Progresso™ Vegetable Classics Vegetable Soup
Progresso Vegetable Classics Vegetable Soup is packed with classic flavors and quality ingredients for the whole family to enjoy. Our recipe is made with real ingredients and does not include artificial flavors or added MSG.
- 1/2 cup of vegetables per serving
- No colors from artificial sources
- Vegetarian
- Made in the USA
Vegetarian Ingredients: Water, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Carrots, Celery, Corn, Green Beans, Tomatoes, Potatoes, Rotini Pasta (Semolina Wheat, Dried Egg White), Dried Peas, Carrot Puree, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed).Contains Less Than 1% of: Modified Food Starch, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Red Bell Pepper, Sugar, Onion, Tomato Extract, Spice, Natural Flavor, Dried Parsley, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride, Yeast Extract
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
