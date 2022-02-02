Ingredients

WATER, CITRIC ACID, SODIUM HEXAMETAPHOSPHATE (TO PROTECT FLAVOR), SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR, POTASSIUM SORBATE (PRESERVES FRESHNESS), POTASSIUM CITRATE, SODIUM CITRATE, ASCORBIC ACID (VITAMIN C), SUCRALOSE, ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, CALCIUM DISODIUM EDTA (TO PROTECT FLAVOR), CALCIUM PANTOTHENATE (VITAMIN B5), NIACINAMIDE (VITAMIN B3), VITAMIN E ACETATE, PYRIDOXINE HYDROCHLORIDE (VITAMIN B6

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.