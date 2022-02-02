Propel® Immune Support Pineapple Peach Zero Sugar Vitamin Water Perspective: front
Propel® Immune Support Pineapple Peach Zero Sugar Vitamin Water

6 bottles / 16.9 fl ozUPC: 0005200005047
Product Details

Propel, the workout water from the makers of Gatorade, gives you the flavor you want during a tough workout.

  • Pineapple Peach flavored
  • Contains antioxidant vitamins C and E
  • Immune support drink
  • Zero calories

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 Bottle (500mL)
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
WATER, CITRIC ACID, SODIUM HEXAMETAPHOSPHATE (TO PROTECT FLAVOR), SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR, POTASSIUM SORBATE (PRESERVES FRESHNESS), POTASSIUM CITRATE, SODIUM CITRATE, ASCORBIC ACID (VITAMIN C), SUCRALOSE, ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, CALCIUM DISODIUM EDTA (TO PROTECT FLAVOR), CALCIUM PANTOTHENATE (VITAMIN B5), NIACINAMIDE (VITAMIN B3), VITAMIN E ACETATE, PYRIDOXINE HYDROCHLORIDE (VITAMIN B6

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
