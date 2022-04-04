Prophecy Pinot Grigio White Wine is delicate and vibrant with a convenient screw cap for easy opening. From Italy's Delle Venezie region, this white wine features refreshing tropical and citrus notes along with floral aromas. This versatile Pinot Grigio wine is ideal for an outdoor picnic or summer garden party, pairing perfectly with chicken, pasta or spaghetti. With an easy to open screw cap wine, it is resealable for secure storage. This light bodied Italian Pinot Grigio offers a crisp finish. Beautiful wine, inside and out. Discover your Prophecy.

One 750 mL bottle of Prophecy Pinot Grigio White Wine

Light bodied white wine with a crisp, refreshing finish

Vibrant notes of citrus and tropical fruit with a floral aroma

Enjoy this highly versatile wine on its own or with any meal

Great for outdoor parties or summer days

Easy to open screw cap

White wine from Italy's Delle Venezie region