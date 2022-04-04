Hover to Zoom
Prophecy Pinot Noir Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008500002310
Prophecy Pinot Noir showcases the best of California. Upon the first swirl, this Pinot Noir delights the senses with a bouquet of toasted oak and ripe raspberry. Plush and smooth, the mouthfeel is round and filled with luscious layers of red cherry and strawberry that are complemented by notes of brown spice. This smooth Prophecy wine works with light dishes like salmon and rich dishes like pork tenderloin. For a wine and cheese pairing, go for milder cheeses like Brie. Enjoy Pinot Noir at room temperature or slightly chilled. Beautiful wines, inside and out. Discover your Prophecy.
- One 750 mL bottle of Prophecy Pinot Noir Red Wine
- Prophecy Pinot Noir wine has a smooth finish with notes of vanilla
- Hints of ripe raspberry, red cherry and strawberry
- Aromas of brown spice and oak
- Enjoy this versatile Pinot Noir wine on its own or with any meal
- Pinot Noir wine from California
- Serve this California wine at room temperature or slightly chilled
- Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable