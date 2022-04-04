Prophecy Red Blend Red Wine is a smooth, balanced red wine with luscious notes of cherry and red fruit. Deeper layers of spice and vanilla lead into a long, silky finish. This Prophecy Red Blend wine brings together the renowned wine grapes of California and Washington, creating a silky, medium bodied red wine blend that captivates the senses. Highly versatile, this red wine blend is delicious on its own or when paired with meat and seafood. Whether you're hosting a small or large gathering, or want to enjoy a quiet evening at home, this red wine bottle is a great choice to have on-hand. Beautiful wine, inside and out. Discover your Prophecy.

One 750 mL bottle of Prophecy Red Blend Red Wine

Smooth, medium bodied red wine with a long, silky finish

Prophecy red wine features luscious notes of cherry and red fruit

Balanced red blend with delicious layers of spice and vanilla

Enjoy this highly versatile wine on its own or with any meal

Red wine blend crafted with wine grapes of California and Washington

Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable

This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled glass