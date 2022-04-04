Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Prophecy Red Blend Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008500002448
Purchase Options
Product Details
Prophecy Red Blend Red Wine is a smooth, balanced red wine with luscious notes of cherry and red fruit. Deeper layers of spice and vanilla lead into a long, silky finish. This Prophecy Red Blend wine brings together the renowned wine grapes of California and Washington, creating a silky, medium bodied red wine blend that captivates the senses. Highly versatile, this red wine blend is delicious on its own or when paired with meat and seafood. Whether you're hosting a small or large gathering, or want to enjoy a quiet evening at home, this red wine bottle is a great choice to have on-hand. Beautiful wine, inside and out. Discover your Prophecy.
- One 750 mL bottle of Prophecy Red Blend Red Wine
- Smooth, medium bodied red wine with a long, silky finish
- Prophecy red wine features luscious notes of cherry and red fruit
- Balanced red blend with delicious layers of spice and vanilla
- Enjoy this highly versatile wine on its own or with any meal
- Red wine blend crafted with wine grapes of California and Washington
- Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable
- This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled glass