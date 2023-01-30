Hover to Zoom
Psyche Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008500003133
Product Details
Psyche Cabernet Sauvignon is a bold wine with big personality, this Cabernet is driven by flavors of blackberry and black cherry, supported by firm tannins and a hint of spice all leading toward a complex finish of dark chocolate espresso.
- California red wine
- Oak aged with velvety tannins
- Pairs well with sirloin steak or a juicy burger
- Alcohol Level: 13.9%