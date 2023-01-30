Psyche Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Psyche Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Psyche Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008500003133
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 4

Product Details

Psyche Cabernet Sauvignon is a bold wine with big personality, this Cabernet is driven by flavors of blackberry and black cherry, supported by firm tannins and a hint of spice all leading toward a complex finish of dark chocolate espresso.

  • California red wine
  • Oak aged with velvety tannins
  • Pairs well with sirloin steak or a juicy burger
  • Alcohol Level: 13.9%