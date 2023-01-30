Psyche Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: front
Psyche Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: back
Psyche Chardonnay White Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008500003129
Psyche Chardonnay showcases bright hints of fresh apple and pear, layered with notes of toasted oak, caramel, and a creamy, full bodied finish. Psyche wines were created to bring all tastes together and spark cultured conversation.

  • California white wine
  • Bright aromatics & acidity
  • Pairs well with roasted fish or grilled vegetables
  • Alcohol Level: 14.2%