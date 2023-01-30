Psyche Rose Blush Wine Perspective: front
Psyche Rose Blush Wine Perspective: back
Psyche Rose Blush Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008500003131
Psyche Rose boasts a refreshingly dry style that explodes with hints of fresh red fruit, subtle minerality and a hint of floral with a bright, crisp finish. Psyche wines were created to bring all tastes together and spark cultured conversation.

  • California Rosé
  • Bright and balanced
  • Pairs well with chicken kabobs or melon salad
  • Alcohol Level: 13.0%