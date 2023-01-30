Hover to Zoom
Psyche Rose Blush Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008500003131
Located in AISLE 2
Product Details
Psyche Rose boasts a refreshingly dry style that explodes with hints of fresh red fruit, subtle minerality and a hint of floral with a bright, crisp finish. Psyche wines were created to bring all tastes together and spark cultured conversation.
- California Rosé
- Bright and balanced
- Pairs well with chicken kabobs or melon salad
- Alcohol Level: 13.0%