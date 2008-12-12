Puffs is so soft, your nose knows the difference. Protect your nose from ordinary tissues by choosing Puffs and skipping the sore nose issues. Puffs Plus Lotion is our most soothing facial tissue with lotion. It is the perfect tissue for when sore or runny noses need some extra softness for any cold, flu, or other issue. Puffs Plus Lotion facial tissues lock in moisture better, to help soothe irritated skin commonly caused from rough or thin tissues.

Pack includes 4 Cubes (56 Tissues per Cube) of Puffs Plus Lotion Facial Tissues

Puffs softest, most cushiony tissue, with a touch of lotion, to help protect your nose

Puffs Plus Lotion helps soothe irritated noses by locking in moisture better than regular tissues

Don't let your runny nose run out of Puffs. Sign up for automatic home delivery and save

Dermatologist tested to be gentle on sensitive skin

Don't irritate your nose during cold & flu; be ready with soothing Puffs Plus Lotion

Box design may vary