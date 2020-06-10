Give your dog the big beefy flavor they dream (and drool) of with Pup-Peroni Original Beef Flavor dog treats. These tasty dog snacks are slow cooked with real beef as the number one ingredient for a delicious taste and mouthwatering aroma dogs love. The tender texture of these soft dog treats makes them easy to break apart for smaller mouths, or for training your bestie to do awesome new tricks. The best part? Our treats are made right here in Spanish Fork, Utah, USA, with no fillers and no FD&C colors, including no Red 40. Pick up a bag to earn bestie status with your dog…and keep it that way!

Soft and chewy dog treats with a mouthwatering aroma dogs love

Real beef is the number one ingredient

No FD&C colors, including no Red 40

Produced in Spanish Fork, Utah, USA