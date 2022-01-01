Steak and bacon flavor in the same bite is what every pup dreams (and drools) about. With Pup-Peroni Filet Mignon & Bacon Flavor dog snacks, you can make their dreams come true. These soft dog treats are made with real beef as the number one ingredient, real angus steak and the savory flavor of bacon for a delicious meaty taste and mouthwatering aroma. The tender texture of these treats also makes them easy to break apart for smaller mouths or for training your bestie to do awesome tricks. The best part? Our dog treats are made with no fillers and no FD&C colors, including no Red 40. Pick up a bag for your pal to enjoy.

Contains one (1) 22.5-ounce bag of Pup-Peroni Filet Mignon & Bacon Flavor dog treats

Soft and chewy dog treats with a mouthwatering aroma dogs love

Real beef is the number one ingredient

No FD&C colors, including no Red 40

Produced in Spanish Fork, Utah, USA