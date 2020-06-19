Pup-Peroni Minis Original Beef Flavor dog snacks let you give your dog bite size rewards with big beefy flavor they’ll love. These soft dog treats are made with real beef as the number one ingredient to make any treating moment more delicious. Their miniature size is perfect for small dogs, but Minis can be treated to dogs of all shapes and sizes, especially when training them to do awesome tricks. The best part? These mouthwatering morsels are made with no artificial flavors and no FD&C colors, including no Red 40. Pick up a bag (or two) to be your best friend’s best friend.

Contains one (1) 22.5-ounce bag of Pup-Peroni Minis Original Beef Flavor dog treats

Soft and chewy dog treats made with real beef

Mini treats = more treat time

Real beef is the number one ingredient

No FD&C colors, including no Red 40