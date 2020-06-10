Pup-Peroni Original Beef Flavor Dog Snacks Perspective: front
Pup-Peroni Original Beef Flavor Dog Snacks
Pup-Peroni Original Beef Flavor Dog Snacks
Pup-Peroni Original Beef Flavor Dog Snacks
Pup-Peroni Original Beef Flavor Dog Snacks
Pup-Peroni Original Beef Flavor Dog Snacks
Pup-Peroni Original Beef Flavor Dog Snacks

5.6 ozUPC: 0007910051021
Located in AISLE 16

Packed with more real beef and a mouthwatering aroma, Pup-Peroni Original Beef Flavor dog snacks have a taste dogs simply can't resist. Don't forget to take a package along so you can treat your four-legged friend wherever you pal around! Dogs just know.

  • Real beef is #1 ingredient
  • A mouthwatering aroma that dogs just can't resist
  • Soft and chewy treat with a flavor they'll love
  • Tender jerky is easy to break into smaller pieces
  • Made in the USA
  • Package is the perfect size for carrying on walks