Packed with more real beef and a mouthwatering aroma, Pup-Peroni Original Beef Flavor dog snacks have a taste dogs simply can't resist. Don't forget to take a package along so you can treat your four-legged friend wherever you pal around! Dogs just know.

Real beef is #1 ingredient

A mouthwatering aroma that dogs just can't resist

Soft and chewy treat with a flavor they'll love

Tender jerky is easy to break into smaller pieces

Made in the USA

Package is the perfect size for carrying on walks