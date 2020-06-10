Hover to Zoom
Pup-Peroni Original Beef Flavor Dog Snacks
5.6 ozUPC: 0007910051021
Packed with more real beef and a mouthwatering aroma, Pup-Peroni Original Beef Flavor dog snacks have a taste dogs simply can't resist. Don't forget to take a package along so you can treat your four-legged friend wherever you pal around! Dogs just know.
- Real beef is #1 ingredient
- A mouthwatering aroma that dogs just can't resist
- Soft and chewy treat with a flavor they'll love
- Tender jerky is easy to break into smaller pieces
- Made in the USA
- Package is the perfect size for carrying on walks