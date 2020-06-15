Hover to Zoom
Pup-Peroni® Triple Meat Lovers Flavor Dog Treats
22.5 ozUPC: 0007910083624
Product Details
Triple the meat flavor, triple the fun! Pup-Peroni® Triple Meat Lovers dog snacks pack an extra-meaty punch with the tastes of bacon, sausage and pepperoni in every bite. These soft dog treats are easy to break into smaller pieces for training, or for little mouths. Plus, they’re made with real bacon and real beef as the number one ingredient, with a mouthwatering aroma that pups just can’t resist. The best part? These delectable dog treats contain no fillers and no FD&C colors, including no Red 40. Just tasty flavor that will help you earn bestie status with your best friend. Pick up a bag for your dog to enjoy.
- Contains one (1) 22.5-ounce bag of Pup-Peroni Triple Meat Lovers with Bacon, Sausage & Pepperoni Flavor dog treats
- Soft and chewy dog treats with three delicious meaty flavors
- Real beef is the number one ingredient
- No FD&C colors, including no Red 40
- Produced in Spanish Fork, Utah, USA