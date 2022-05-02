Hover to Zoom
Pup-Peroni Triple Steak Flavor Dog Treats
22.5 ozUPC: 0007910083625
Triple the steak flavor, triple the fun! Pup-Peroni Triple Steak Flavor dog snacks are made with real steak for total tastebud satisfaction. Your dog will love the mouthwatering aroma and three delicious meaty flavors of ribeye, top sirloin and NY strip steak packed into every chewy bite. These soft dog treats are made with real beef as the number one ingredient, and they’re easy to break into smaller pieces for training or for little mouths to enjoy. And we make these irresistible treats with no grains, fillers or artificial flavors. Whether you use them for training or just plain fun, these dog snacks are sure to earn your dog’s bestie status.
- Contains one (1) 22.5-ounce bag of Pup-Peroni Triple Steak Flavor dog treats
- Soft and chewy dog treats with a mouthwatering aroma
- Real beef is the number one ingredient
- Features the flavors of ribeye, top sirloin and NY strip steak
- No added fillers or artificial flavors