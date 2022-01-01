Puppies require a lot of extra attention and that includes making sure their nutritional needs are consistently met. By offering your puppy Purina Puppy Chow Complete with Real Chicken Dry Dog Food, you can feel good about giving him a meal that helps support healthy brain and vision development, as well as providing the calcium needed for healthy bones and teeth. Made with real chicken, each serving features DHA along with vitamins and minerals found in mother's' milk, and this dry puppy food recipe is carefully crafted and formulated to meet the unique nutritional needs of growing puppies.

Complete nutrition formula specially formulated with the extra nutrition puppies need for proper growth and development

100% of the essential nutrients + DHA needed

Optimally balanced for growing puppies

Helps support strong teeth

