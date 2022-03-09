Hover to Zoom
Pur® Blue MineralClear Replacement Water Filter
1 ctUPC: 0072398700543
Pur's MineralClear replacement filter provides crisp, great-tasting water with patented technology that filters water over natural minerals. The carbon filter reduces chlorine taste and smell, and many other contaminants, including 99% of lead and microbial cysts. Plus, it removes 99% of trace-level pharmaceuticals. Keep the clean water flowing by replacing your filter every 2-3 months.
- Contains 1 filter for 2-3 months of clean water
- Provides up to 100 gallons of filtered water
- Natural minerals and a carbon filter provide crisper, healthier water
- Reduces lead, chlorine (taste and odor), microbial cysts, and more
- Quick and easy replacement for your Pur faucet water filter
Model: RF3375-1