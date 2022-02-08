Hover to Zoom
Pur Pitcher Replacement Filter with Lead Reduction
1 ctUPC: 0072398710951
While tap water may look clean, lead can get into your water through leaching lead service lines, or from lead contained in household plumbing. PUR is the #1 Selling brand in lead filtration among filters certified to reduce lead. 1 Reduces mercury and certain pesticides. Reduces chlorine (taste and odor) and more.
● Certified to reduce 20+ contaminants, 3x more contaminants than Brita's® leading pitcher filter
● WQA Certified to reduce Lead
● LockFitTM filter design for easier filter change
● Unique, secure-fit filter guarantees unfiltered water won’t mix with your cleaner filtered water
● Each filter filters up to 40 gallons or 2 months