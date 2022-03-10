Pur® Plus Chrome Faucet Filtration System Perspective: front
Pur® Plus Chrome Faucet Filtration System

1 ctUPC: 0072398720400
Product Details

Pur's premium carbon water filter removes 95% of mercury from tap water, and also reduces chlorine taste and odor and up to 96% trace levels of pharmaceuticals. The filter provides up to 40 gallons of clean-tasting water. Reduce plastic bottle waste and keep the clean water flowing for up to three months.

  • Contains 1 filter for 1-3 months of healthy water
  • Fits any Pur pitchers or dispensers
  • Purifies up to 40 gallons of water

 