Pur® Plus Chrome Faucet Filtration System
1 ctUPC: 0072398720400
Product Details
Pur's premium carbon water filter removes 95% of mercury from tap water, and also reduces chlorine taste and odor and up to 96% trace levels of pharmaceuticals. The filter provides up to 40 gallons of clean-tasting water. Reduce plastic bottle waste and keep the clean water flowing for up to three months.
- Contains 1 filter for 1-3 months of healthy water
- Fits any Pur pitchers or dispensers
- Purifies up to 40 gallons of water