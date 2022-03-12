Hover to Zoom
Pur Ultimate 7-Cup Water Filtration Pitcher with Maxion Technology - White
1 ctUPC: 0072398700711
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
- PUR ULTIMATE WATER FILTRATION PITCHER: PUR's 7-cup water filter pitcher fits in your fridge for easy, quick access to cleaner drinking water. An electronic filter indicator light displays the filter status, so you know when it needs a replacement.
- PITCHER WATER FILTERS: PUR's Lead Reducing pitcher filters are WQA certified to reduce 99% Lead & 22 other contaminants, so you know you're drinking cleaner water. PUR Lead Reducing filters provide 40 gallons of filtration (1-2 months of typical use).
- WHY FILTER WATER? Home tap water may look clean, but may contain potentially harmful pollutants & contaminants picked up on its journey through old pipes. PUR water filters, faucet filtration systems & water filter pitchers reduce these contaminants.
- SUPERIOR WATER FILTRATION: PUR faucet water filters reduce over 70 contaminants, including lead & chlorine, by using activated carbon & ion exchange. Using a PUR water filter for tap water is more affordable than bottled water, save up to $1,000 per year.
- TRY IT & SEE: Contaminants enter the water system daily, that's why filtering your water is important. We've been developing innovative technologies for superior water filtration for over 30 years.
Color: White
In-Package Dimensions: 11.45 Inch x 10.85 Inch x 4.9 Inch
Model: PPT711W