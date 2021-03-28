While your tap water may look clean, it can contain potentially harmful contaminants picked up on its journey through aging pipes. PUR filters with MAXION technology reduce these contaminants. MAXION Filter Technology is our commitment to superior filtration performance and innovation. Using activated carbon and ion exchange, our faucet filters are certified to reduce more contaminants than any other brand.

Certified To Remove 99% Lead

Certified To Reduce 72 Contaminants & Substances

Pb- Removes 99% Lead

Hg- Removes 96% Mercury And 92% Of Certain Pesticides

Reduces Chlorine (Taste And Odor) And More

Filters Over Natural Minerals For Great Taste

Fits All PUR Faucet Filtration Systems

Filter Life 3 Months