Pur Water Filtration System Replacement Filters - Blue
3 pkUPC: 0072398700545
Product Details
While your tap water may look clean, it can contain potentially harmful contaminants picked up on its journey through aging pipes. PUR filters with MAXION technology reduce these contaminants. MAXION Filter Technology is our commitment to superior filtration performance and innovation. Using activated carbon and ion exchange, our faucet filters are certified to reduce more contaminants than any other brand.
- Certified To Remove 99% Lead
- Certified To Reduce 72 Contaminants & Substances
- Pb- Removes 99% Lead
- Hg- Removes 96% Mercury And 92% Of Certain Pesticides
- Reduces Chlorine (Taste And Odor) And More
- Filters Over Natural Minerals For Great Taste
- Fits All PUR Faucet Filtration Systems
- Filter Life 3 Months