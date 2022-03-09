Hover to Zoom
PurCaf Organic Caffeine Vegetable Caps
100 ctUPC: 0001318994208
Purchase Options
Product Details
An Organic Certified 90% Pure Caffeine Extract Derived from Water Extracted Green Coffee Beans for Unpolluted Plant-Based Energy.
- Organic Certified
- Non-GMO
- 90% Pure Caffeine
- Chemical-Free Extract - Water Extract
- Plant-based Energy - Not Synthetic
- Water Soluble
- Clear in Solution
- Neutral Taste and Odor Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Caffeine ( , from : Green Coffee Beans ) , Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silicon Dioxide , Stearic Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More