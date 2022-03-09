Hover to Zoom
Pure Kidz Children's Vanilla Protein Powder
1.1 lbUPC: 0001388672002
Formulated with the active child in mind. Pure Kidz Protein Power’s TRI-BLEND is a great source of protein for children or anyone who feels the need to supplement additional protein into their diet. Picky Eater APPROVED! Mixes easily with a great tasting vanilla flavor that can be added to any of your child’s favorite foods such as pancakes, muffins, cereal and yes, makes the best fruit smoothies!