Pure Leaf Cold Brew Iced Tea Lightly Sweet Black Tea
14 fl ozUPC: 0001200019309
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 15
Product Details
At pure leaf, we believe the best things in life are real and simple. But sometimes, simplicity takes a little more work. Before each pure leaf brew is freshly bottled and sealed, our tea leaves are given a lot of love and attention, resulting in refreshing, leaf brewed tea (not from powder or concentrate).
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (414 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Sugar15g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Brewed Tea (Water, Black Tea), Sugar, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
