Pure Vegan Digestive Enzyme Complex
Product Details
Digestive enzymes may help with heartburn, gas, bloating & indigestion. Digestive enzymes may also enhance the absorption of dietary supplements. The synergistic blend of ginger, cinnamon & peppermint may calm indigestion and bloating.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Digeseb Plus ( Proprietary Blend ) Amylase , Protease 1 , Protease Ii , Lactase , Lipase , Cellulase , Maltase and Hemicellulase . Rice Flour and Vegetable Capsules .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
