Pure Vegan Digestive Enzyme Complex Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Pure Vegan Digestive Enzyme Complex

90 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0001388671006
Purchase Options

Product Details

Digestive enzymes may help with heartburn, gas, bloating & indigestion. Digestive enzymes may also enhance the absorption of dietary supplements. The synergistic blend of ginger, cinnamon & peppermint may calm indigestion and bloating.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Digeseb Plus ( Proprietary Blend ) Amylase , Protease 1 , Protease Ii , Lactase , Lipase , Cellulase , Maltase and Hemicellulase . Rice Flour and Vegetable Capsules .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More