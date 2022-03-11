Hover to Zoom
Purely Elizabeth Blueberry Walnut Collagen Protein Oatmeal
12 ct / 2 ozUPC: 1081058903033
Product Details
Contains collagen and Nuttzo nut butter packet.
- Contains collagen
- Gluten-Free
- 11g of Protein
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 Cup
Amount per serving
Calories280
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate29g10%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar5g0%
Protein11g0%
Iron2.24mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Gluten-Free Oats, Walnuts, Freeze Dried Blueberries, Grass-Fed Collagen, Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Quinoa Flakes, Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Amaranth Puffs, Salt, Organic Cinnamon. Nuttzo: Organic Cashews, Organic Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Organic Flax Seeds, Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Pumpkin Seeds, Organic Hazelnuts, Celtic Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
