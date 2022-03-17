Ingredients

Organic Pumpkin Seeds, Organic Sunflower Kernels, Cashews, Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Coconut, Peanut Butter, Peanuts, Organic Almond Meal, Organic MCT Oil, Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Ground Cinnamon, Sea Salt.

Allergen Info

Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More