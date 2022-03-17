Purely Elizabeth Grain Free Cinnamon Peanut Butter Granola Perspective: front
Purely Elizabeth Grain Free Cinnamon Peanut Butter Granola

6 ct / 8 ozUPC: 1081058903030
Product Details

Sweet and spicy cinnamon creamy peanut butter superfood seeds create irresistible grain-free clusters baked with MCT Oil. MCT Oil or Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil is a type of fatty acid derived from coconut oil. It can be more easily digested and converted into energy compared to other fats, helping to keep you full longer.

  • Gluten Free, non-GMO project certified, Vegan
  • MCT Oil or Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil is a type of fatty acid derived from coconut oil.
  • Sweetened with Organic Coconut Sugar
  • Contains MCT Oil

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size1/3 Cup
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g17%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium105mg5%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar5g0%
Protein5g0%
Calcium13mg2%
Iron2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Pumpkin Seeds, Organic Sunflower Kernels, Cashews, Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Coconut, Peanut Butter, Peanuts, Organic Almond Meal, Organic MCT Oil, Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Ground Cinnamon, Sea Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
