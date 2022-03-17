Purely Elizabeth Grain Free Cinnamon Peanut Butter Granola
Product Details
Sweet and spicy cinnamon creamy peanut butter superfood seeds create irresistible grain-free clusters baked with MCT Oil. MCT Oil or Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil is a type of fatty acid derived from coconut oil. It can be more easily digested and converted into energy compared to other fats, helping to keep you full longer.
- Gluten Free, non-GMO project certified, Vegan
- Sweetened with Organic Coconut Sugar
- Contains MCT Oil
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Pumpkin Seeds, Organic Sunflower Kernels, Cashews, Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Coconut, Peanut Butter, Peanuts, Organic Almond Meal, Organic MCT Oil, Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Ground Cinnamon, Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
