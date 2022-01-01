Hover to Zoom
Purely Elizabeth® Strawberry Hazelnut Cauli Hot Cereal Cup
12 ct / 1.4 ozUPC: 1081058903032
Product Details
- Grain-free
- Contains cauliflower
- 8g of protein
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
12.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size1 CUP
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g18%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg1%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar8g0%
Protein8g0%
Iron0.83mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Almond Protein Powder, Organic Coconut Flakes, Organic Coconut Sugar, Freeze Dried Cauliflower, Hazelnuts, Freed Dried Strawberries, Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Flax Seeds.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
