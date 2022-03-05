Purex® Dirt Lift Action Mountain Breeze Liquid Laundry Detergent
Product Details
Heighten your senses with the refreshing outdoor scent of crisp mountain air and springtime floral blooms found in Purex Mountain Breeze liquid laundry detergent. A staple laundry supply for any home – Purex liquid laundry detergent is ideal for everyday use. It’s specially formulated with stain fighting actives to go deep into fabric fibers to remove ground-in dirt and stains. Put simply, it’s great laundry detergent at an affordable price. Purex Liquid Laundry Detergent - an extraordinary clean from an all-purpose laundry detergent. Purex – Bright Clean, Smart Value. Easy-to-use dispensing spout.1. Place container on side with spout facing down.2. Loosen vent cap for quicker flow.3. Press red button to dispense detergent.For best results: Follow washing machine instructions for adding detergent. For regular loads, fill cap to level 1 (1.5 oz.). Use more for heavily soiled or large loads.
- Heighten your senses with the refreshing outdoor scent of crisp mountain air and springtime floral blooms.
- An extraordinary clean from an all-purpose laundry detergent
- It’s specially formulated with stain fighting actives to go deep into fabric fibers to remove ground-in dirt and stains
- This package includes one 75 ounce bottle of Purex Mountain Breeze liquid laundry detergent enough for 57 loads.