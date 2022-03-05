Heighten your senses with the refreshing outdoor scent of crisp mountain air and springtime floral blooms found in Purex Mountain Breeze liquid laundry detergent. A staple laundry supply for any home – Purex liquid laundry detergent is ideal for everyday use. It’s specially formulated with stain fighting actives to go deep into fabric fibers to remove ground-in dirt and stains. Put simply, it’s great laundry detergent at an affordable price. Purex Liquid Laundry Detergent - an extraordinary clean from an all-purpose laundry detergent. Purex – Bright Clean, Smart Value. Easy-to-use dispensing spout.1. Place container on side with spout facing down.2. Loosen vent cap for quicker flow.3. Press red button to dispense detergent.For best results: Follow washing machine instructions for adding detergent. For regular loads, fill cap to level 1 (1.5 oz.). Use more for heavily soiled or large loads.

Heighten your senses with the refreshing outdoor scent of crisp mountain air and springtime floral blooms.

An extraordinary clean from an all-purpose laundry detergent

It’s specially formulated with stain fighting actives to go deep into fabric fibers to remove ground-in dirt and stains

This package includes one 75 ounce bottle of Purex Mountain Breeze liquid laundry detergent enough for 57 loads.