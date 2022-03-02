This unique blend of hypoallergenic ingredients delivers the same incredible clean, fresh clothes you’ve come to expect from Purex without the perfume or dyes. Purex Free and Clear laundry detergent is carefully crafted for the health of your family making it simply the best laundry detergent for sensitive skin at a bargain price. This package contains one 75 ounce bottle, enough for 57 loads.

For best results: Fill to appropriate line on cap and follow washing machine instructions for adding detergent