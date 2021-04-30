Open a can and watch him come running to his bowl in anticipation of delicious goodness, and rest easy knowing he's getting 100% complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs in every mouthwatering serving. This recipe contains more protein than the leading canned competitor's adult dog food, giving him more of the wholesome goodness he loves and nutrition he needs. Offer up this Purina Alpo Chop House at mealtime, and show your dog that his health and happiness are important to you.