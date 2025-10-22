Give your dog the flavor he craves while keeping an eye on his weight with Purina Beneful Healthy Weight With Farm-Raised Chicken adult dry dog food. With a great taste and no artificial flavors or preservatives, this dry dog food recipe also delivers calorie-smart nutrition. Real U.S. farm-raised chicken is the #1 ingredient in this dog kibble, which contains 24 grams of protein per cup to help maintain strong muscles so he's always ready for an active frolic in the park. With 10% fewer calories than Purina Beneful Originals With Farm-Raised Beef, this Healthy Weight formula also contains no added sugar or potatoes. Your dog gets 23 essential vitamins and minerals in each serving to support his overall health, and delicious accents of real apples, carrots and green beans for your faithful friend. Feed your best buddy Purina Beneful Healthy Weight With Farm-Raised Chicken for 100% complete and balanced nutrition, and show your adult dog how much you care about his health and happiness.

23 essential vitamins and minerals in this dry dog food supports overall health

24 grams of protein in every cup helps maintain strong, lean muscles

Accents of real apples, carrots and green beans

Calorie-smart nutrition helps him maintain a healthy weight

Great taste with no artificial flavors or preservatives

Purina healthy weight dog food kibble features crunchy bites

Real U.S. farm-raised chicken is the #1 ingredient