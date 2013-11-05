Make mealtime for your dog as tasty as it is nutritious with Purina Beneful Originals With Real Beef adult dry dog food. These meaty bites deliver 22g of protein per cup to support his strong, healthy muscles. Purina Beneful Originals adult dry dog food is rich in antioxidants to help maintain your canine companion's healthy immune system, and it contains 23 essential vitamins and minerals to support his overall health. This tasty recipe provides 100% complete and balanced nutrition to help your adult dog thrive, so he can live his best life by your side. The enticing mix of tender and crunchy kibble adds variety to his mealtime experience and keeps him coming back for more. Fill his stomach with real, wholesome ingredients and his heart with your love for a happy, healthy life together.

Real farm-raised beef is the #1 ingredient

No artificial flavors, same great taste

Antioxidant-rich nutrition helps support a healthy immune system

22g of protein per cup to help maintain strong, lean muscles

Proudly produced in Purina-owned U.S. facilities to ensure safe, quality food