Make mealtime for your dog as tasty as it is nutritious with Purina Beneful Originals with Real Beef adult dry dog food. With real farm-raised beef as the first ingredient, these meaty bites deliver high-quality protein to support strong muscles. Whole grains and accents of real carrots, spinach, and peas also help create a perfectly balanced pet food with an irresistible taste for your faithful companion. Rich in antioxidants to promote immune health, Purina Beneful Originals dog food also contains essential vitamins and minerals to support his overall health. This recipe provides 100% complete and balanced nutrition to help your adult dog thrive. The enticing mix of tender and crunchy kibble will add variety to his day and keep him coming back for more. Fill his stomach with wholesome ingredients and his heart with your love for a happy, healthy life together.

Great taste with no artificial flavors or preservatives

22g of protein per cup to help maintain strong, lean muscles

23 essential vitamins and minerals support overall health

