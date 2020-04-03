Our chicken bone broth with collagen makes each meal right for your cat by adding flavor variety, promoting healthy hydration and supporting their immune system. Mix it with your cat's favorite kibble to help them thrive. Beyond Mixers+ Chicken Bone Broth is intended for supplemental feeding only. This product may be fed daily along with a complete and balanced cat food diet.

No corn, wheat, or soy

Immune support

Naturally occuring collagen

No poultry by-product meal

No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives

Added vitamins