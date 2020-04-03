Hover to Zoom
Purina Beyond® Mixers + Immune Support Cat Food Complement Chicken Bone Broth Pouches
8 ct / 1.55 ozUPC: 0001780018738
Product Details
Our chicken bone broth with collagen makes each meal right for your cat by adding flavor variety, promoting healthy hydration and supporting their immune system. Mix it with your cat's favorite kibble to help them thrive. Beyond Mixers+ Chicken Bone Broth is intended for supplemental feeding only. This product may be fed daily along with a complete and balanced cat food diet.
- No corn, wheat, or soy
- Immune support
- Naturally occuring collagen
- No poultry by-product meal
- No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
- Added vitamins