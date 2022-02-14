Hover to Zoom
Purina® DentaLife® ActivFresh Large Dog Chews
21 ct / 24.1 ctUPC: 0001780018286
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
Benefits:
- Made with a proprietary active-ingredient blend of honey and all-natural spirulina.
- Active ingredients scientifically tested to attack bad breath at its source.
- No artificial colors or flavors
- 9 distinct ridges keep him engaged
- Designed for large adult dogs
- Produced in Purina-owned USA facilities
- High-quality ingredients and a tasty Chicken Flavor