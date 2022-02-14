Hover to Zoom
Purina DentalLife Chicken Dog Treats
21 ct / 15.5 ozUPC: 0001780018273
- Made with a proprietary active-ingredient blend of honey and all-natural spirulina
- Active ingredients scientifically tested to attack bad breath at its source
- No artificial colors or flavors
- 9 distinct ridges keep him engaged
- Designed for small and medium adult dogs
- Produced in Purina-owned USA facilities
- High-quality ingredients and a tasty chicken flavor