Purina DentalLife Chicken Dog Treats Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Purina DentalLife Chicken Dog Treats Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Purina DentalLife Chicken Dog Treats Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Purina DentalLife Chicken Dog Treats Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Purina DentalLife Chicken Dog Treats Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Purina DentalLife Chicken Dog Treats

21 ct / 15.5 ozUPC: 0001780018273
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16

Product Details

  • Made with a proprietary active-ingredient blend of honey and all-natural spirulina
  • Active ingredients scientifically tested to attack bad breath at its source
  • No artificial colors or flavors
  • 9 distinct ridges keep him engaged
  • Designed for small and medium adult dogs
  • Produced in Purina-owned USA facilities
  • High-quality ingredients and a tasty chicken flavor