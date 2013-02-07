Dish up daily servings of Purina Dog Chow Complete Adult with Real Chicken dry dog food to give your dog the essential nutrition he needs to keep up with you and your healthy life together. This delicious food for dogs made with real chicken and other high-quality ingredients is carefully crafted to support your dog's health and also has a taste dogs love. This highly-digestible, original pet food is made to provide the 100% complete and balanced nutrition adult dogs need to help them live long, healthy lives. Nutritious ingredients and high-quality protein for strong muscles support an active lifestyle that helps keep your dog happy and healthy, while crunchy kibble helps remove plaque and offers a delightful texture. You can feel confident in the dogs' food you serve your best friend because Purina Dog Chow is carefully crafted by employees who trust it enough to feed it to their own dogs.