Purina Fancy Feast Seafood Grilled Collection Wet Cat Food Variety Pack
24 ct / 3 ozUPC: 0005000057546
Bring added variety to your cat's diet with Purina Fancy Feast Grilled Seafood Feast Collection wet cat food. This canned cat food variety pack features Purina Fancy Feast Grilled Seafood Feast, Tuna Feast, and Salmon Feast, all in delicate gravies they're sure to lap up during feedings. The tender cuts of seafood offer a tempting texture to please their palate, and the high-quality ingredients offer something you can both love.