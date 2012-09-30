Help your adult dog maintain an ideal weight with Purina ONE SmartBlend Healthy Weight High Protein Formula With Added Vitamins, Minerals and Nutrients adult dry dog food. This weight management dog food contains 25% less fat and 15% fewer calories than Purina ONE SmartBlend Lamb & Rice Formula while still delivering a SmartBlend of ingredients for complete and balanced nutrition. Tender, meaty morsels plus crunchy kibble combine to give him the taste and textures he loves, and 0% fillers means that every high-quality ingredient in this weight control dog food recipe has a purpose. High protein in every serving of this kibble dog food helps maintain lean muscle during weight loss, and natural sources of glucosamine aid joint health for dogs. With fiber and high-quality protein, this Purina ONE dry dog food formula promotes fullness and an ideal body condition, so your dog gets the nutrition he needs. Make this Purina ONE SmartBlend natural dog food part of your dog's daily feeding routine, and give him a delicious meal he can enjoy.

Purina ONE is veterinarian recommended

Fiber and high-quality protein promote fullness and an ideal body condition

Contains 25% less fat and 15% fewer calories than Purina ONE SmartBlend Lamb & Rice Formula

Antioxidant blend helps support a strong immune system, and vitamins A and E promote bright eyes

Natural sources of glucosamine help support joint health